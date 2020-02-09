PR conclave ends with call for effective communication, media freedom

ITANAGAR, Feb 8: The two-day Public Relations (PR) Conclave-2020, organised by the information & public relations (IPR) department in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, concluded here on Saturday with a call for effective communication and media freedom.

Speaking on the topic ‘Communication tools for effective implementation of government projects’, veteran journalist and mass communication professor, KV Nagaraj, said, “There is a disconnect between projects and people. We as PR practitioners are responsible for creating the connections.”

He said although mass media play a complementary role in development, “interpersonal communication is important to reach out to the masses.”

Guwahati-based veteran journalist Samudragupta Kashyap dwelt on the ‘Role of PR in dissemination and democratization of information’.

“Media freedom is an indicator of democratic reform. It should ensure free flow of ideas, opinions and knowledge, and make information accessible to everyone,” he said.

Asserting that “the country needs communicators and not just journalists,” Kashyap said democratization of dissemination of information would strengthen the different pillars of democracy.

“Information flow must be at multiple levels and multidimensional, with many conversations feeding into the collective consciousness,” he said.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s Northeast Regional Campus Director, LR Sailo, spoke on the topic, ‘Public relations and good governance: Scope and challenges for PR professionals in NE India’.

Amrita Chakraborty, assistant mass communication professor at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, spoke on the ‘Importance of digital media and its future outlook’.

Assam Don Bosco University assistant professor Monjib Mochahari spoke on ‘Fake news and misinformation: PR challenges and strategies’, while RGU’s Social Work HoD, Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, dwelt on ‘Taking social welfare projects to the last person’.

IPR Director Obang Tayeng shared his field experiences and highlighted the contributions of the IPR department.

Mass communication students of St Claret College, Ziro, and RGU commended the PR conclave, terming it “an enriching and learning experience.” (DIPR)