Gyati Mini Bui stands 2nd in ‘Miss & Mrs Top Model’ contest

ITANAGAR, Feb 9: Gyati Mini Bui was adjudged the first runner-up in the grand finale of the ‘Miss & Mrs Top Model India: 2020’ contest held at Jaipur, Rajasthan, on 1 February.

Bui is a teacher and a beautician by profession. She was crowned ‘Miss Upper Subansiri’ in 2012.

“Despite being busy looking after the family with two small daughters, Mrs Gyati Mini Bui perfectly exhibited the strength of mother and woman and her achievement will definitely encourage others to show their talent to the world,” said her well-wishers during a reception organised here on Sunday.

Bui expressed gratefulness to her supporters and the organisers of the pageant for giving her the opportunity to represent Arunachal and the Northeast at the national level.