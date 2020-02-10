Media team on exposure tour

JAIRAMPUR, Feb 9: A 15-member media team, which is on a weeklong exposure and educational tour of eastern Arunachal, reached here in Changlang district on Sunday.

Themed ‘Look East’, the tour is led by Arunachal Press Club (APC) President Dodum Yangfo, and is being coordinated by APC Office Secretary Jun Taki.

The purpose of the tour is to make young journalists aware of the problems and issues faced by the people of the districts, including in terms of developmental activities, and to equip them with practical knowledge in composing development stories.

The team will be visiting Pangsau Pass, the World War II cemetery, and border town Nampong near here on Monday.

It will proceed to Anjaw district on 12 February, then on to Lohit on 14 February.