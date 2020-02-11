Katu Yomcha to represent country at World Strengthlifting & Incline Benchpress C’ship

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: Katu Yomcha of Arunachal will be a member of the Indian contingent for the 8th World Strengthlifting and Incline Benchpress Championship-2020, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 13 to 18 February.

Nidu Yomcha from the state has also been selected as an official of the Indian team, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Strengthlifting Association.

The team will leave for Bangkok on 13 February.