Public assure to give land for industrial corridor

DOLLUNGMUKH, Feb 10: The people of Dollungmukh subdivision in Kamle district have welcomed the proposed construction of the East-West Industrial Corridor and offered their full support and cooperation, along with assurance to donate their land for the project.

The decision was conveyed during a public hearing chaired by DC Moki Loyi on Monday.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe also attended the hearing to take stock of the status of the land acquisition process for the construction of the industrial corridor in the district.

Dakpe urged the people of Dollungmukh to provide the requisite land for the construction of the East-West Industrial Corridor without claiming land compensation.

“For the larger interest of our district, which still needs nurturing, we as responsible citizens will have to sacrifice a bit for the larger cause,” he said.

“The East-West Industrial Corridor in the foothills along the Assam border, the Trans-Arunachal Highway through the centre, and the Arunachal Frontier Highway along the China border are three major highways spanning the state to enable the ‘Look East Connectivity’,” he said.

Later, the MLA inspected various developmental projects here, including the PMGSY road from Kolaptukar to Paro, bridges across the Dollung river near Paro, and the electrical substation. He directed the departments concerned to complete the work “in a time-bound manner as per government specifications.”

He also visited the area in Rajali village which was recently encroached on by officials from Assam, and requested the Assam government and its officials to maintain the status quo as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The MLA also visited the NHPC.

Dollungmukh SDO Koj Tacho, officers of the highway division, and the DLRSO also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)