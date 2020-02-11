Compensation for Hollongi airport project paid: Nalo

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo said compensation has been paid to all those people whose land was acquired for the proposed greenfield airport in Hollongi.

The foundation stone of the Hollongi airport project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 February, 2019.

The minister, accompanied by Civil Aviation Director Tamiyo Tatak and other officers visited the project site in Hollongi on Sunday.

The airport will be set up on 676 acres of land.

Nalo said on Sunday that he would monitor the work for the airport on a weekly basis. The state government will build the boundary wall and the approach road, and will also provide electricity to the airport.

The Airports Authority of India had on Saturday said that the Hollongi greenfield airport project has been awarded to a Gujarat-based firm and it will be completed within 30 months. (PTI)