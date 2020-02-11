Orgs demand shifting of RWD SSE office

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: The Lower Subansiri district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) and the All Yachuli Students’ Union (AYSU) in a joint representation to the chief secretary demanded shifting of the office of the RWD’s Superintendent Surveyor of Works (SSW) from Ziro to Yachuli.

The organisations said the authority had issued an order (No SRWD-153/2019, dated 28 August, 2019) “for dislodging of functional rural works circle SSW of Ziro to Yachuli.”

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, AYSU president Bath Tolu said the functional SSW office is currently operating from the office compound of the RWD EE in Ziro, “and the building is inconsequential.”

“For effective administrative functioning, there should be at least sufficient infrastructure set up with adequate land,” the organisations stated.

They claimed that the move would not hurt the sentiments of the Apatani community “as there was joint resolution adopted by the Nyishi Elite Society and the Tanw Supun Dukun in Nyishi Apatani Summit in 2016, wherein both communities had agreed to develop infrastructural development at Yachuli, based on feasibility and land availability.”

The organisations said the joint resolution was taken considering the scarcity of land for town extension and infrastructural development in Ziro valley.

The organisations set a timeline of 15 days for the authority to meet their demand, failing which, they said, they would resort to democratic movement.

On being asked whether they consulted with the Apatani community, the ANYA unit’s president, Joram Byai, said they held no consultation but believe that their demand should not hurt the sentiments of the Apatani community.

“We are demanding for shifting at Yachuli, where government had already notified for divisional commissioner office. No fresh land acquisition is required for establishment of SSW RWD office at Yachuli,” Byai said.

This daily was unable to get a response from the department regarding the matter.