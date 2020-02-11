Weaver receives cheque from dept

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: Dopa Pasi, an employee of the Raj Bhavan who practices loin loom weaving, received a cheque for Rs 1806 from the textiles & handicrafts department for the table mats she weaved.

The cheque was presented in the presence of Neelam Misra, wife of Governor BD Mishra, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Motivated by Misra, Pasi restarted her weaving, using traditional loin loom at home. With yarns provided by Misra and a weaver’s card from the department, she made mats with indigenous designs. The custom-made products were given to the department for sale.

“Weaving must be carried out as an extension of our traditions,” Misra said, and expressed hope that the economically weaker women of the society would draw inspiration from Pasi. (Raj Bhavan)