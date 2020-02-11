Siang Unying festival celebrated

BOLENG, Feb 10: The third edition of Siang Unying festival was celebrated with traditional pomp and gaiety here in Siang district from 5 to 7 February.

The festival marks the beginning of the agricultural activities of the traditional Adi society. It has been revived to promote, preserve and showcase the traditional practices and customs of the Adis.

The three-day celebration featured traditional mithun fighting, ponung dance, taapu war dance, arrow shooting, tug-of-war and folk songs.