IAF recruitment test

TEZPUR, Feb 10: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct a recruitment test/rally for unmarried Indian and Nepalese male candidates from Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur to join as airmen in the force.

The recruitment test for the post of airmen in ‘Group Y (non-technical) IAF (security) trade’ will be conducted from 16 to 21 February at the IAF station in Borjhar, Assam.

Interested candidates may contact the president of the Central Airmen Selection Board (011- 25694209/256996060), or the commanding officer of the 11 Airmen Selection Centre (0361- 2842720/333) for details.