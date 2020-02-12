Gov advises ex-servicemen to motivate youths to join Army

ITANAGAR, Feb 11: Governor BD Mishra has advised ex-servicemen of the state to motivate and guide physically fit youths of the state to join the Indian Army.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of ex-servicemen from Tirap district which had called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The ex-servicemen apprised the governor of their activities, and of the sainik aram ghar-cum-office in the district, which they said needs financial help from the government.

Mishra assured the ex-servicemen of the government’s help in this regard.

He informed the delegation that an Indian Army recruitment rally is going to be conducted at Jairampur, in Changlang district, from 3 to 7 March, and that there will be relaxation for candidates from the state.

“For the good of our youth, every ex-serviceman must try to escort some youth from their village to the rally centre from their own resources,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)