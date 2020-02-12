State strengthens surveillance against nCoV

ITANAGAR, Feb 11: Surveillance measures against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) have been strengthened in all the districts of the state, and so far no one from the state has been identified as travelling to or from China or other coronavirus-affected countries, the health services directorate informed on Tuesday.

It also informed that a 24×7 ‘state control room’ has been set up at the state surveillance unit.

Meetings have been held between all the administrations and district surveillance units to review preparedness, identify isolation beds in district hospitals, and disseminate information, education and communication regarding the nCoV.

The public have been advised to adhere to health advisories issued by the state government.

The health directorate in an advisory asked the public to

cover the nose and mouth, using handkerchief or towel, while sneezing or coughing, and to frequently wash hands with soap and water.

Those who have arrived from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they have the symptoms or not, it said.

It advised such people not to have close contact with other family members, or allow any visitors, or go out in public places.

“If anybody develops symptoms like cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, put on a mask and contact the nearest government health facility or call the 24×7 control room on 9436055743/9612153293/9599929423,” the directorate said.

A toll-free number – 11001902 – is also available to be used for the purpose.

The nCoV, which broke out from Wuhan province in China, has been declared an international public health emergency of international concern, affecting 24 countries worldwide.

The global situation, as at 6 am of 11 February, includes 42,767 cases – 1,013 deaths and 3,950 recoveries. While India has reported three cases, there have been no deaths due to the virus.