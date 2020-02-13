Orientation on NAAC’s revised assessment and accreditation held

RONO HILLS, Feb 12: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) jointly organized an orientation programme on ‘Academic Assessment and Accreditation 2020’ in the seminar hall of the Arunachal Institute of Tribal studies (AITS), RGU on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the programme, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha gave a clarion call for special focus on improvement in quality as well as quantitative outputs.

“This is high time we all shed our differences and contribute for the overall growth of the university so that the university’s rankings, both

in national and global level, improve with the upcoming assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC),” the VC said.

He expressed his optimism that the orientation programme, being initiated by the IQAC and IDE of the university will reap quality output.

RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra, in his speech, disclosed that RGU had already applied for NAAC accreditation on 9 February, 2020. Mitra was hopeful that the orientation programme will deduce the gap between RGU’s IQAC, various departments and institutes, and will pave the way for thorough evaluation of the varsity’s qualitative and quantitative matrixes.

Reflecting upon tapping of resources, RGU Registrar in-charge Dr David Pertin said, “It is high time to eliminate the complexities and confusions looming around the revised format of NAAC.”

Pertin urged the university fraternity to prepare for the assessments with positive mindset for inclusive development and quality. He expressed his optimism that the university has the potentiality to reach academic heights and be counted amongst the best universities of the country.

Vice President of Cochin based Quality Management System Certification (QMPG) organisation Dr Assissi Menachery, who is the resource person of the programme, called for building university of excellence in a scientific manner.

Later in the brainstorming technical sessions, Dr Menachery dwelt on various aspects of improving the environment for qualitative assessment and holistic accreditation of the university.

Earlier, IQAC Director Prof RC Parida informed the gathering that RGU is going for a dual mode of accreditation covering both regular and distance learning modes.

Director of Institute of Distance Education, RGU Prof Ashan Riddi also spoke.

Among others, RGU’s various deans of faculties, heads of departments, directors of institutes, senior professors, faculty members, officers and officials, representatives from various affiliated colleges and research scholars attended the orientation programme.