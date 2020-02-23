Two houses gutted

CHIMPU, Feb 22: Two IRBn personnel lost their houses in a fire accident that occurred in the battalion’s group centre area in BN Colony here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The fire reportedly destroyed all the belongings in the houses of the IRBn personnel, identified as Tarung Chiri and Tagio Bagbi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and no casualty was reported. A fire tender that was rushed to the spot stopped the flames from spreading.