KVK urged to implement successful technologies

DAPORIJO, Feb 24: Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen advised the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here to “implement successful technologies in the district, instead of going for too much experimentation.”

Addressing a meeting of the KVK’s scientific advisory committee on Monday, the DC suggested to the kendra to “work with farmers as a team and disseminate the technologies to interested and hardworking farmers.”

He said the KVK’s interventions would greatly help the farmers as the district has immense potential in agriculture, horticulture, fishery, animal husbandry, etc, sectors.

Experts from the KVK made PowerPoint presentations on the kendra’s 2019-20 annual report and its 2020-21 annual action plan.

Progressive farmers of the district also participated in the meeting and apprised the officials of the “costly input in the district due to transport bottleneck.”

They urged the KVK to select hardworking beneficiaries for any programme, and to explore the scope for fish farming in the district.

Among others, DDA R Jeram, KVK in-charge Arvind Pratap, and HoDs of the agriculture and allied departments attended the meeting.