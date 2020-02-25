CHIMPU, Feb 24: Members of the Itanagar Ward No 1 Youth Association and the BN Youth Club carried out a cleanliness drive at the Dikrong river here on 22 February, with the aim of creating awareness among the people regarding the adverse effects of river pollution.
The organizations appealed to all to desist from washing clothes and dumping wastes into rivers, in order to prevent water pollution.
Youths clean up Dikrong
