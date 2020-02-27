Illicit poppy field in Namsai destroyed

NAMSAI, Feb 26: The district authority on Wednesday destroyed 400 hectares of illegally grown opium poppy plantations in the Lohit reserve forest area of Namsai district.

The poppy plants, destroyed by a combined team of the district administration, police, Narcotics Control Bureau, Tax & Excise, and Forest departments, were grown near Alubari and Mabira villages under Chowkham circle.

Opium destruction is a part of the administration’s effort to stem opium production in the state.

The team was led by SP Ankit Singh and Chow-kham EAC Rani Perme.