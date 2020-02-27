Soki stresses on connecting remote places through heli-service

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Feb 26: Local MLA Taniya Soki emphasized on the need to connect remote and far-flung places of Upper Subansiri district through helicopter service.

Soki, who visited Nilling and Chetam circles of Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday, said he has already made a proposal to the state government for construction of a helipad in Nilling.

During his visit, Soki took stock of the progress of the various ongoing projects in the two circles. He also examined the feasibility of various other areas for implementation of government schemes.

Stating that he would make every possible effort to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the area, the MLA sought cooperation from the villagers to ensure smooth implementation of the local development projects.

Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen, who accompanied the MLA, also said that public cooperation is needed for smooth and timely implementing of the projects. He urged the government employees to discharge duty with utmost sincerity and dedication.