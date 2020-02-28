DRDA review meeting held

TATO, Feb 27: Opportunities and challenges in implementing flagship programmes like the MGNREGA, the PMAY and the PMKSY were discussed during the first review meeting of the Shi-Yomi district rural development agency (DRDA), chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi here recently.

DRDA Project Director, Gamtum Padu, along with block development officers highlighted issues such as scarcity of manpower and the absence of banking facility in remote areas of the district.

Resolutions to provide 100 days of employment to all job seekers in the coming financial year and to provide houses to as many PMAY beneficiaries as possible were taken during the meeting.

The DC exhorted the DRDA and the public to work together in launching the poverty alleviation programmes meant for the rural people of the border district. (DIPRO)