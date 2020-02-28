Potin-Pangin TAH work flag-off on Saturday

ZIRO, Feb 27: The flagging-off ceremony for the commencement of work on Packages 1 and 2 under the Potin-Pangin section of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) will be held at the ANYA gate here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The concessionaire for Package 1 (from Potin to ANYA gate) is M/s ARSS-Nabam Tullon LLP, and the concessionaire for Package 2 (from ANYA gate to Pamluk), is M/s Puna Hinda.

MLAs Taring Dakpe, Balo Raja, Gokar Basar and Ojing Tasing, and ministers Nakap Nalo, Bamang Felix and Taba Tedir are scheduled to attend the ceremony.