Potin-Pangin TAH work flag-off on Saturday

ZIRO, Feb 27: The flagging-off ceremony for the commencement of work on Packages 1 and 2 under the Potin-Pangin section of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) will be held at the ANYA gate here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.
The concessionaire for Package 1 (from Potin to ANYA gate) is M/s ARSS-Nabam Tullon LLP, and the concessionaire for Package 2 (from ANYA gate to Pamluk), is M/s Puna Hinda.
MLAs Taring Dakpe, Balo Raja, Gokar Basar and Ojing Tasing, and ministers Nakap Nalo, Bamang Felix and Taba Tedir are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR