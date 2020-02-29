Pre-NAAC team satisfied with RGU’s potentiality

RONO HILLS, Feb 28: The three-member pre-NAAC team from the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) expressed satisfaction over the “tremendous potentiality of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)” at the conclusion of its two-day academic and administrative audit of the university on Friday.

The team’s chairman, Prof Birinchi Kumar Das, observed that “RGU’s scope for getting reaccredited with top grades is very good and bright.” He, however, emphasized on “uploading of instant data validation and verifications in varsity’s website,” and called for conducting a “student satisfaction survey with proper orientations” urgently.

Team member, Prof Niranjan Roy, suggested “concentrating on strengths-weaknesses-opportunities-challenges of the varsity,” and observed that “some of RGU’s departments are of flagship nature and potentiality.”

The other team member, Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, said that RGU “has the potentiality for being graded A, although there is a need for rigorous sensitization and streamlining.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, urged the varsity’s faculty members and researchers to “go for more publications of their research outputs.”

He expressed hope that the observations and suggestions of the visiting team would further motivate the university fraternity.

RGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amitava Mitra, said the university “will put all its efforts to be audited every year for better preparedness for the prestigious NAAC accreditation henceforth.”

Among others, RGU Registrar (in-charge), Prof Tomo Riba, and Internal Quality Assurance Cell Director, Prof RC Parida, spoke.

Earlier, the team interacted with all the stakeholders of the university.