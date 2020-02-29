‘Ensure safety of commuters’

ITANAGAR, Feb 28: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the state government to ensure safety of Arunachalee people travelling through Assam by taking up the matter with the Assam government.

In a press statement, APCC spokesperson Chera Taya said that assaults on the people of Arunachal in Assam “are very common in all the boundary areas, especially after the completion of the Bogibeel bridge.”

“One such untoward incident happened on 18 February in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where PCC secretary Modam Dini and three others, including his wife, were mercilessly beaten for an incident involving minor scratching of car,” Taya said.

Stating that accidents can happen anywhere to anybody, he urged the state government to take up the matter with its Assam counterpart.