Properly train, motivate constables: Gov

ITANAGAR, Feb 28: Governor BD Mishra on Friday emphasized on “proper training, empowerment, motivation and deployment of police constables to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful Arunachal.”

During a discussion on law and order, police force restructuring and interstate and other security-related matters with Home Minister Bamang Felix at the Raj Bhavan here, Mishra also stressed on the need for transparent recruitment and cross-police station postings of police personnel.

“The posting of police personnel within their home police stations should be a rare situation and not a matter of routine or rotation,” he said.

Expressing concern over frequent law and order problems, the governor advised the home minister to take immediate measures to strengthen the police intelligence network.

Sharing his experience of participating in the recent conference of SPs of the APP and commandants of the APPBn, Mishra reiterated that the police have to be fair, prompt and determined to win the confidence of the people.

“Transparency, honesty accountability, efficacy and promptness must be the key qualities of a policeman,” he said.

Earlier, the home minister briefed the governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. (Raj Bhavan)