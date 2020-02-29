DC emphasizes on monitoring projects

BOMDILA, Feb 28: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki laid emphasis on ground-level monitoring while implementing projects, “so that the benefits of such projects reach the intended beneficiaries.”

Leki, who reviewed the progress and status of various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday, asked the executing agencies and departments to “ensure that there is no duplicity in various projects undertaken by them.”

He instructed them to “point out and project the ground realities in the DPR, like provision for utility shifting and all other difficulties and challenges identified during the initial survey.”

The DPO asked the executing agencies to prepare their ‘Vision Document 2029′ as per the instruction from the central government.

Various executing agencies presented their reports regarding implementation and the current status of various CSS’ and projects sanctioned in the district. (DIPRO)