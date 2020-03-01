Lecture on education policy, practises held

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, Feb 29: A lecture on the theme ‘Education policy and practises for upcoming Bharat’ was organized by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, here at the Dera Natung Government College on Saturday.

Attending the program as resource person, New Delhi-based Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan president, D Ramakrishna Rao spoke on various measures needed to enhance the education policy of the country.

Speaking on the significance of the Indian ancient education system, he said, ” the ancient education system attracted many navigators from the world in the want of quality teaching and knowledge.”

He also stressed on the need for highly motivated teachers with understanding of Indian traditional teaching and ancient values.

Earlier, East Siang Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samiti coordinator, Ashokan KV briefed on the objective of the programme and highlighted the various educational activities of the organization in the state.