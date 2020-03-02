ICMC conducts its 2nd awareness ride

ITANAGAR, Mar 1: A four-member team of Itanagar Cycling Meet Club (ICMC) conducted its 2nd joy cum awareness ride on cleanliness with the theme ‘Keep Your Surroundings Clean’ from Delhi Public School, Jullang to Water Treatment Plant, Poma and back on Sunday.

During its ride, the team members namely, Joseph Gollo, Don Gao, DhenisHangu and Pei IjumGadi, conducted awareness camps on ‘the importance of keeping our surroundings clean’ at various locations including Chimpu village, Nearby KV-II School, Gohpurtinali, Zoo Tinali, Ganga Lake and Batt village. The team was accompanied by marshal cum emergency attendant Marngam Lomi.