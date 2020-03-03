APSSB to cancel LDC, JSA exams

Candidates term it partial fulfilment of demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has decided to cancel the examination for the posts of lower divisional clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant (JSA), held on 2 February, 2020.

A new date for the examination would be notified soon, APSSB’s new Secretary, Santosh Kumar Rai informed through a press communiqué.

The board carefully considered all facts available and took the decision during a meeting on Monday after detailed discussions on the alleged malpractice in the conduct of the said examination on 2 February and the police case registered on 16 February,

“All the candidates who had received admit card for the examination held on 2 February, 2020 would be eligible to re-appear for the examination without payment of any additional fees,” the APSSB said.

The board also resolved to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of future examination and expressed its commitment to ensure appointments purely based on merit.

In the meantime, one of the protesting candidates, Tadar Kaming told this daily that they were happy to learn that the LDC/ JSA exam would be cancelled and no additional exam fee would be required.

However, he said that this is “partial fulfilment of our demands” as they had demanded the cancellation of UDC/storekeeper exam as well.

He also said that the candidates would not rest unless former APSSB officers AC Verma, SK Jain, GS Meena, Tamune Miso and Kapter Ringu are held accountable for their administrative negligence and strict action is taken against them as per law.

“While the discretion to fulfil our demands lies with the government, we shall mount pressure on the government on our part as the demands are genuine,” he said.