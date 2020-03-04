APCC reacts sharply to CM’s criticism

ITANAGAR, Mar 3: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday reacted sharply to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s recent criticism of the Congress Party, wherein he had said, “Congress Government had used Arunachal Pradesh and the NE states as money minting machine, but the BJP is putting priority to develop link surface communication of the area.”

The chief minister made this statement during a public function in Mebo in East Siang district couple of days ago.

Describing the statement as one of ‘best jokes’ of the decade, APCC spokesperson Chera Taya reminded the chief minister that “whatever he is today, it is because of the Congress party.”

“He is a ‘brainchild’ of the Indian National Congress and his father Dorjee Khandu had become panchayat leader, MLA, minister and chief minister by contesting elections on the Congress ticket,” the party spokesperson said in a press statement.

“It is regrettable that he has been parroting the tone of the RSS, which has been remotely controlling the BJP-led government in the Centre,” Taya said.

Stating that the BJP-led government in the Centre has done nothing significant for Arunachal, he said the greenfield airport at Hollongi, the Trans-Arunachal Highway, railway link to Naharlagun, TRIHMS etc were sanctioned during the UPA-2 Government led by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.