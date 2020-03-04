Rousing reception to Mengu

PASIGHAT, Mar 3: The ABK accorded a rousing reception to Miss Arunachal- 2020, Tokmem Mengu at the Pasighat Market Rostrum in East Siang district on Tuesday.

On the occasion, ABK (East Siang) also felicitated the state’s government’s award winners: Former IAF Group Captain Mohonto Pangging and JNC’s Assistant Professor Dr Temin Payum.

Speaking on the occasion, Tokmem urged the younger generation to participate in various competitive events. She also expressed her desire to work for the betterment of the younger generation “as many are indulging in drugs etc which destroys life.” (DIPRO)