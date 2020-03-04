Over 1500 youths turn up for army recruitment rally

JAIRAMPUR, Mar 3: More than 1500 youth from across the state turned up for the open army recruitment rally that began here in Changlang district on Tuesday.
The rally, conducted by Jorhat-based Army Recruitment Office, is being held for recruitment of candidates to join the Indian Army as soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier nursing assistant, soldier SKT/clerks and soldier tradesman.
The rally was flagged off by Lekhapani Military Station Commander Brig Deepak Gaur and Recruiting Director for NE states Col JV Singh. (DIPRO)
