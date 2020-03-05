Mein presents please all budget

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 4: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a budget that touched almost all the sectors but with nothing much to offer.

The precarious financial condition of the state is reflected in the budgetary allocation.

The minister termed the 731.40 crore deficit budget balanced even though there has been massive cut in central funding running upto more than Rs 2500 cr.

Budget estimates project revenue receipts of Rs 20,594.59 crore and capital receipts of Rs 1,385.71 crore making the total receipts Rs 21,980.30 crore, as against the total receipts of Rs 18,726.24 crore in revised estimates of 2019-20.

The fiscal deficit, which is 2.44 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product, is within the 3.25 per cent of GSDP for fiscal deficit targets as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, Mein said.

For the first time, child budget was presented.

Following is the highlight of the budget as presented. The details can be read at www.arunachalbudget.in.

Agriculture

# Doubling farmers income by 2020: Rs.30 Crores

# Top-up of PM KISAN Yojana ( Rs. 18 Crore).

# Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana-II (CMSKY)-

a. Improvement of Agri-mechanisation (Rs.12 Crore)

b. Augmenting Tea and Rubber Plantations (Rs. 10 Crore)

c. Employment generation activities (Rs. 5 Crore)

d. Area expansion of horticultural crops (Rs. 60 Crore)

# CM Krishi Samuh Yojana ( Rs. 2 Crore)

# Land Terracing for sustainable farming in hilly regions (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Cultivation of buckwheat, Fingermillet and Oolu-bolu in potential districts ( Rs. 5 Crore)

# Setting up of Wholesale Market-cum- Auction centers with e-NAM facilities in 4 places- Pasighat, Namsai, Kimin and Balukpong (Rs. 18 Crore)

# Upgradation of 4 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the state as Centre of Excellence ( Rs. 4 Crore)

# Setting up of Organic Technical Cell under Agriculture Department ( Rs. 3 Crore)

# Promotion of Apiculture in cluster basis ( Rs. 2 Crore)

# Infrastructure Development of Bio Resource Mission by State Horticulture Research Development Institute (Rs. 5 Crore)

# Arun Pig Development Scheme (Rs. 20 Crore)

# CM’s White Revolution Scheme. (Rs. 20 Crore)

# Mukhya Mantri Neel Kranti Abhiyan for production of fish ( Rs. 20 Crore)

# Gap-filling scheme in Eri culture and Muga culture ( Rs. 5 Crore)

Health

# Chief Minister’s Arogyaa Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) Rs. 5 Crore

# CM Chemotherapy scheme ( Rs.6 crores)

# Renal Care fund (Rs. 6 Crore)

# Cancer screening facilities at Papumpare, East Siang and Tirap district in a PPP mode (Rs. 3 Crore)

# 5 dialysis care units in the state (Rs. 2.5 Crore)

# telemedicine and tele radiology services (Rs.4 Crore)

# Mukhyamantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK) (Rs. 30 Crore)

# Mission Indradhanush (Rs. One Crore)

# Grant in aid to TRIHMS for increasing intake capacity of medical students (Rs.40 Crore)

# Gap funding to improve the infrastructure of the hospital and medical college (Rs.40 Crore)

# Upgradation of GNM school Pasighat into B.Sc. Nursing college (Rs. 3 Crore)

# To procure advanced diagnostic tools and provide them in TRIHMS and othertertiary care hospitals (Rs.25 crore)

# To complete the construction of 6 new blood banks (Rs. 4 Crore)

# To upgrade 5 Zonal hospitals at Aalo, Tezu, Khonsa, Bomdila and Ziro (Rs. 24 Crore)

# To establish 200 bedded hospital with emphasis on Maternal, Child Health and Opthalmology services at Itanagar (Rs.5 crore)

Gender, Children, Drug Abuse

# Chief Ministers Vidya Scheme (Rs.8 Crore)

# Health and Hygiene Scheme for girl students (Rs.3.5 Crore)

# Reservation of 33 percent for women in all skill development programs.

# Continuation of the Microfinance Vision 2011.

# Dulari Kanya Scheme (Rs.4 Crore)

# Creche facility in all state directorates.

# Grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (Rs.l Crore)

# Grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (Rs. 1.5 Crore)

# Destitute Home cum Working Women hostel (Rs.4.39 Crore)

# Juvenile homes in Changlang and Yupia (Rs.4 Crore)

Social Justice

# Chief Ministers Social Security Scheme (Rs.83 Crore)

# Non-BADP program (Rs.35 Crore)

# Grant-in-aid to Eklavya Model Residential Schools (Rs.2.35 Crore)

# Establishment of Tribal Research Institute (Rs.40 Crore)

# Tribal cultural centers in all districts (Rs.4.5 Crore)

Education

# Upgradation of infrastructure of Higher Secondary schools in all the districts of the state (Rs 30 Crore)

# Continuation of Chief Ministers Samasth Shiksha Yojana (Rs 40 Crore)

# Setting up of classroom for digital content (Rs 10 Crore)

# Assistance for schools adopted by Community Based Organizations (Rs 5 Crore)

# Strengthening of 100 libraries in existing school buildings by procurement of books and racks (Rs 10 Crores)

# Promotion of tribal languages and scripts (Rs 3.5 Crores)

# Strengthening of DIETS and capacity building of teachers (Rs. 5 Crore)

# Capacity building of teachers located in remote rural areas (Rs. 1.4 Crore)

# Upgradation of infrastructure of existing schools into inter village schools (Rs 20 Crore)

# Development of Sainik School Pasighat (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Establishment of an All Girls Sainik School in Kharung, Tawang (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Establishment of NCC academy in Itanagar (Rs. 5 Crore)

# Infrastructure development of Arunachal University at Pasighat (Rs 5 Crore)

# One-time financial help amounting up to Rs. 2 lacs to APST candidates for pursuing UPSC coaching (1 Crore)

# Infrastructure development Jarbom Gamlin Govt. Law college, Jote (Rs 5 Crore)

# Second installment for construction of accommodation facilities for girls in JNC Pasighat, DNGC Itanagar and Government Model College Basar. (Rs. 3 Crore)

# Construction of auditoriums at DPG College Kamki, WRG College Deomali and Government Model College Basar (Rs. 3 Crore)

Skill development, industrial growth and employment generation

# Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalamban Yojana ( Rs. 10 Crore)

# Implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy (Rs.5 Crore)

Tourism

# Acquisition of pristine locations for developing luxury tourism in PPP mode (Rs.4 Crore)

# Three signature bike rallies in world across Arunachal tourist circuits (Rs. 1.5 Crore)

# Chief Ministers Paryatan Vikas Yojana for homestays, adventure and food court (Rs.5 Crore)

Sports & Youth Affairs

# To hire sport coaches in 100 Secondary schools. ( Rs.3 Crore)

# Infrastructure development of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (Rs. 10 Crore)

# To set up sports academy in Miao (Rs.5 Crores)

# To create adventure tourism entrepreneurs. (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Identifications and Documentations of indigenous sports and games. (Rs.l Crore)

Infrastructure

# Approved road projects under the Chief Minister’s Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan 2019-24.

# Construction of bridge across Senki river ( Rs. 15 Crore)

# Construction of Itanagar-Jote-Sangdupota CO headquarter (Rs 20 Crore)

# Completion of on-going district secretariat buildings ( Rs. 39.89 Crore)

# Construction of new district secretariats ( Rs. 43 Crore)

# Construction of State Highway (Rs 20 Crore)

# Repair and maintenance of PMGSY roads ( Rs. 30 Crore)

# A pilot under Building Infrastructure Development Plan in adoption of nav technology in the construction of buildings ( Rs. 9 Crore)

Urban infrastructure and sustainable cities

# Identify and acquire landfill sites, procurement of sanitation equipment and vehicles for door-to-door Collection , segregation, transportation, processing and management of waste (Rs. 25 Crore)

# Strengthening of garbage collection system( Rs. 12 Crore)

# Augmentation of waste management system in capital complex (Rs. 4 Crore)

# Completion of ongoing Urban Infrastructure projects in 4 townships (Rs. 11.47Crore)

# Installation of open Gyms in Parks and gardens in 34 townships as part of Fit India Movement (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Upgradation of drainage system in 4 townships (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Introduction of non-polluting electric buses in Itanagar and Naharlagun( Rs. 5 Crore)

# Procurement of new fleet of vehicles (Rs. 10 Crore)

# External Infrastructure Development of Hollongi Airport ( Rs. 50 Crore)

Water security

# Providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household lap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Rs 100 Crore)

# State share for taking up a new water supply project for the entire capital region covering Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Jollang under the Itanagar Smart City Project (Rs 30 Crore)

# Water supply projects at Bomdila, Daporijo and Tezu (Rs 30 Crores)

# Completion of Integrated Water Conservation Project at Naraba area in East Kameng district, Water conservation works at purgiam, Sangram in Kurung Kumey district and Sii water conservation work at Birri under Lower Subansiri district (Rs. 34.73 crores)

# Prioritization of 117 nos. of Surface Minor Irrigation projects under “Har Khet Ko Pani” scheme of PMKSY.

Affordable and clean energy

# Transmission and Distribution System to provide missing links in the already existing infrastructure (Rs.10 Crore)

# MoU with EESL under Street Light National Program (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Capacity building and public sensitization for hydropower development (Rs.2 Crore)

# Evacuation system for Hydel Projects (Rs.20 Crore)

Digital Arunachal

# Private Telecom Operators to provide mobile services in remote areas (Rs 10 Crore)

# To scale up the startup culture in the state, development of Start Up Policy (Rs 15 Crore)

# Roll out E-Office in all the departments (Rs 3.5 Crore)

Environment

# Continuation of the construction work of a Green Building for the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Itanagar (Rs. 5 crore)

# Planting of saplings and seeds in various parts of the state under the Clean Green Arunachal Campaign (Rs. 4 crore)

# strengthening of the only Biological Park in Itanagar ( Rs. 2 crore)

# Developing 25 biodiversity parks in the state, through the funds under CAMPA.

Rural Arunachal

# For developing a model villages Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana will be continued ( Rs. 30 Crore)

# Introducing top-up subsidy for rural housing under the Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme of Rs 50,000 per beneficiary ( Rs. 50 Crore)

# Setting up of Rural Homestays through SHGs ( Rs. 1.05 Crore)

Media

# Clearing of pending liabilities of advertisements (Rs.5 Crores)

# Innovation in branding promotion (Rs.5 Crores)

# Arunachal Rising Campaign (Rs. 1.5 Crores)

# Arunachal Literature Festival (Rs. 1.5 Crores)

Police

# Modernization of police force (Rs. 15 Crore)

# Anti-Narcotics Task Force (Rs.2.5 Crore)

# Cybercrime cell (Rs. 1 Crore)

# Upgradation of new judicial infrastructure (Rs.10 Crore)

# Construction of High court building (Rs. 10 Crore)

# Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy 2020 (Rs. 5 Crore)