Namsai tops NITI Ayog’s ranking in Jan

NAMSAI, Mar 4: Namsai district topped the list of aspirational districts by government think-tank NITI Aayog for January this year.

The district secured the first in health, education, financial inclusion and skill development. It had earlier secured first in education in March, 2019.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in January 2020.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development. The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

To capture the monthly progress in the given parameters, the NITI Ayog has developed a real-time monitoring system through its dashboard ‘Champions of Change.’ The districts are ranked sector-wise as well as on overall performance that counts as ‘incremental progress,’ which is known as delta ranking. (DIPRO)