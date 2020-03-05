Next of kin of 21 May Tirap massacre given jobs

KHONSA, Mar 4: Tirap Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon handed over the appointment orders to eight immediate family members of the 21 May Tirap massacre, in various group ‘C’ posts under the district cadre on compassionate ground during a small function held in his office chamber here on Wednesday.

The appointments were made following Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s announcement on 4 June 2019, ensuring families of the 21 May Tirap massacre of monetary compensation and jobs.

On 21 May, 2019, 11 people, including MLA Tirong Aboh were gunned down. Investigation so far has points to involvement of the NSCN (IM).

While briefing the newly appointed employees, the DC suggested them to be sincere, honest and dedicated in their assigned duties in the interest of public service.

Those appointed include Kamnan Siksha and Chaphey Dada to the post of UDC; Seto Atoa, Sangkam Aboh, Gancha Agan and Phime Sumnyan to the post of LDC, while Decha Aboh and Angoi Sumpa were appointed as multi-tasking staff.

The newly appointed employees also appreciated the chief minister for fulfilling his assurance and lauded PHED, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang and all the legislators of Tirap district and district administration.

Tirap Additional Deputy Commissioner K Tikhak and Dadam CO Pik Tayom also attended the function. (DIPRO)