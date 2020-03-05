Misinformation on coronavirus

ITANAGAR, Mar 4: A viral message is being circulated on social media wherein the name of this daily, The Arunachal Times, is being used as a tool to spread misinformation regarding the novel coronavirus.

The message reads: “Arunachal Times: RK Mission Hospital Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh officials have confirmed a case of coronavirus within the student community.

Clicking on the link redirects the receiver to a photo of a naked man, and nothing else.

The Arunachal Times would like to clarify to its readers that this daily has nothing to do with the message in circulation. We request our readers not to panic or spread unverified information.

A complaint will also be filed with the police for spreading misinformation on the coronavirus pandemic and misusing the name of this daily.