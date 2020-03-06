731.40 Cr deficit budget passed

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: The legislative assembly on Thursday passed a Rs 731.40 crore deficit budget for the 2020-21 fiscal by voice vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented the budget, touching almost all the sectors, on Wednesday.

During the budget discussion, Mein said he presented a balanced budget, “taking care of all aspects, including children and women.”

Lauding the CBOs, women’s organizations, youths and government officers for taking part in the preparation of the “realistic budget,” the DCM said the budget was prepared aiming at the sustainable development goals to be achieved by 2030.

“Despite insufficient state resources, I have prepared a realistic and balanced budget,” Mein said, adding that “for the first time in the history of the state assembly a child budget proposal has been prepared.”

The DCM informed the house that due to reduction in the GST rates on 278 items from average 28 percent to 5 percent, there has been a shortfall in the central tax share to the state. He said Rs 807 crore has been received from the Centre as a one-time grant.

Mein said work for the construction of the Hollongi greenfield airport has started after payment of land compensation, “and the best MLA apartments in the entire country have already been constructed in the state.”

Highlighting the development activities of the state government, Mein said 421 Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps have already been organized throughout the state, and decision has been taken to increase the intake capacity for medical students from 50 to 100 in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences.

Lauding the sportspersons of the state for bringing laurels to the state, the DCM said, “We are giving platforms for sportspersons to nurture their talent. We are ready to extend all possible fund to Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.”

He said that a well-equipped drug rehabilitation centre will be established in Itanagar.

Responding to suggestions from the MLAs, Mein said that MLALAD funds could be enhanced, depending upon the state’s financial resources. “There should be guideline and parameter while enhancing fund for the MLAs’ local area development,” he added.

Mein also assured that high-mast lighting will be set up at important locations in Doimukh and fund provision will be kept for maintenance of the PMGSY road and other development activities in Sagalee constituency.

Regarding enhancement of revenue, the DCM said the government has taken steps to focus on the hydropower sector.

Earlier, participating in the budget discussion, former chief minister Nabam Tuki asked the government to accord priority to farming, “including tea plantation and organic farming,” to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youths.

Tuki also suggested to the state government to increase the MLALAD funds and focus on development activities in Sagalee constituency, which he (Tuki) represents.

Lauding the budget proposal, MLA Taniya Soki urged the government to give priority to water supply and health sectors in Upper Subansiri district.

Stating that 60 percent of the total population of the district resides in Daporijo, the MLA also requested the government to upgrade the Upper Subansiri district hospital to a general hospital, and to improve the drinking water supply system in Daporijo township.

Most of the members of the house, including Phurpa Tsering, Jikke Tako, Kento Rina, Laisam Simai, Lokam Tassar, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Phosum Khimhun, Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini and Tana Hali Tara participated in the budget discussion.