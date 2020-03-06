MoU for investment progs signed

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCCIP) for promotion of investment in startups through incubation and investment programmes in Arunachal.

The objective of the MoU is to create a culture of entrepreneurship among the youths and provide necessary support to transform their innovative ideas into successful business ventures.

The IIMCIP will help the state in developing an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem which will nurture the state’s untapped potential and talent.

Under this programme, a series of outreach and awareness events will be launched across the state. This will be followed by seeking out and identifying promising business ideas, which would then be provided with incubation support to make them sustainable and investable.

“This is a noble initiative which will certainly empower the youth to create a positive socioeconomic impact in the state, leveraging innovation,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

“All the key stakeholders, like the government, the industry, and the academia, should work together to take the state to the next level,” he said.

Stating that the state government has “big expectation” from the programme, Khandu requested the IIMCIP to “provide necessary handholding to make this a grand success.” (CM’s PR Cell)