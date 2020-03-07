APPSC declares results of mains exam held in 2018

[ Nellie N Manpoong ]

ITANAGAR, Mar 6: After a long battle in court, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Friday evening declared the results of the mains exam held from 10 to 20 November, 2018.

This development came soon after the divisional bench of the Gauhati high court on 6 March issued directive to complete the entire examination procedure within four weeks.

As per the notification, a total of 312 candidates have qualified to appear for the interview/viva voce to be held from 29 March to 2 April. Those who have qualified have been instructed to collect their admit cards from 12 to 17 March from the commission’s office.

However, the candidates (including those who cleared the prelims) who have been fighting the case in the court, say that they will now go to the Supreme Court for justice.

The original advertisement published on 9 May, 2017, had 57 posts, which rose to over a 100 over time.

Altogether 1339 aspirants had cleared the prelims examination. Out of these, 1336 applied for the mains. The mains examination was conducted amid much controversy, and, reportedly, only 645 aspirants attended the exams in all the subjects.

The first notification for the examination had been issued on 9 May, 2017. The preliminary of the APPSCCE-2017 was first conducted on 26 November, 2017. But due to various anomalies found in the preliminary examination, the commission, by suo motu action, cancelled the examination.

The prelims were re-conducted on 29 July, 2018, and the very next day, commerce candidates claimed anomalies in the question paper, followed by more claims of anomalies by candidates of other subjects.

Another controversy broke out after the results were declared on 2 August, 2018. The Geography C series candidates alleged that their papers were not properly checked as none of the candidates from that series had cleared the prelims. The commission then reevaluated the papers, and declared another result on 16 August, 2018, in which 76 candidates of Geography C series were cleared after reevaluation of their papers.

The mains examination began on 10 November, 2018, under controversial circumstances. A section of the candidates protested, asking the commission to postpone the exam after uncertainty loomed over the fate of the examination as the court battle dragged on. Many had not attended the exam in protest.