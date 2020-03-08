International Women’s Day celebrated

JOLLANG, Mar 7: The women’s cell of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) on Saturday with the theme, ‘An equal world is an enabled world’.

Addressing the event, District Programme Officer (Malaria), Dr Tana Aruna Likha, spoke on the need to empower women, while Dr Jose Karamullil informed about “the equal ratio of male and female students in the college,” and DBC Rector, Fr CC Jose, recounted “the tremendous changes that shaped the females in today’s society.”

Students of the college presented cultural items based on the theme.

In West Siang HQ Aalo, students and faculty members of SFS College took out a rally and presented a street play on gender equality on Friday as part of the IWD celebration.

DC Swetika Sachan, who flagged off the rally, exhorted the participating women to “know their rights and privileges and march at par with men in every field.”

She also stressed on “galvanizing that thought pattern in them in letter and spirit to contribute their best to society, state and nation.”

In Upper Subansiri district, the Indian Army conducted an awareness programme for women at Maro village on Saturday as part of the IWD celebration.

A lady officer of the Subansiri Brigade gave a motivational speech, and informed the women about various ways in which they could bring positive changes in the society and learn about various government schemes.

An Army medical officer delivered a lecture on health-related issues and the ongoing coronavirus scare.

An educational documentary was also screened, and sanitary napkins were distributed among the women. (With DIPRO input)