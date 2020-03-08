Placement drive conducted

JOLLANG, Mar 7: Ten DPharma students of the Himalayan University (HU) qualified for placement in Apollo Pharmacy, following a campus interview conducted by the group at the university here on Saturday.

“Apollo Pharmacy is India’s first and largest branded pharmacy network, with over 3000 plus outlets in key Locations,” the university informed in a release.

Apollo Pharmacy DGM (HR), Kuntal Sarkhel, said that Apollo Pharmacy is expanding in the eastern region “and a lot of employment opportunities are with the group in particular and in pharmacy industry in general.”

HU vice-chancellor, Dr HS Sharma, informed that “a few more companies for the students of BTech, MBA and BCom will come to the university to conduct placement drives.”