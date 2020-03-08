Inclusive policies for Puroiks sought

ITANAGAR, Mar 7: The All Puroik Students’ Union has requested the state government to consider the issues placed by Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi concerning the Puroik community in the recent assembly session and prepare sustainable and inclusive policies for the welfare of the community.

The union informed in a release on Saturday that it had submitted a representation to the chief minister regarding creation of an autonomous Puroik welfare board, wherein it was mentioned that, as per the recommendation of the government’s high-powered committee in 2011, “only a person belonging to the Puroik community should become chairman of the board.”

Stating that the recommendation was totally disregarded, the union said, “If the government thinks that the Puroik community has no qualified person for the

post of chairman, then a person from another community who has deep knowledge and thinks truly for the welfare of the Puroik community should be appointed. But the appointed person should not hold dual position elsewhere in the government department.”

The union also urged the MLAs of Puroik inhabited constituencies like Koloriang, Palin, Nyapin, Bameng and Seppa to raise the issues of the Puroik community in the state assembly.