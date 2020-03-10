DC to prioritize infra development

RAGA, Mar 9: After taking charge as the deputy commissioner of Kamle district, Hengo Basar on Monday said infrastructure development in various departments would be his priority, in order to “enable the HoDs to stay back at headquarters Raga and assist the DA in nurturing the new district.”

The DC sought cooperation from all stakeholders for the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, the Kamle hydropower project, “and regularization of land matters and its notification for Raga township.”

He also said strict action would be taken against “rampant hunting and broad day gambling activities.” (DIPRO)