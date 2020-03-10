Holi greetings

ITANAGAR, Mar 9: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival.

“What makes Holi special is the spirit of it – the victory of good over evil – which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated,” the CM said in his message.

Praying that the spirit of Holi would encourage the feeling of brotherhood, the CM called upon members of all communities and religions to participate in the festival and strengthen the secular fabric of the nation.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would promote harmony and happiness in the society.

“Let the spirit of Holi festival inspire us to follow the cherished human goals of peace, love and universal brotherhood,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)