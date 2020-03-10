Sessa-Nechiphu road closed for a month

BOMDILA, Mar 9: The Sessa to Nechiphu portion of the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road will be closed to vehicular movement from 15 March to 14 April to facilitate construction of a strategically important bridge at the 75 km point near Saddle, and to carry out important road construction work, including formation cutting.

The road from Pinjoli bridge to Khuppi, via Kimi to Nechiphu (0 Point), will be kept open for traffic as an alternative route.

West Siang DC Karma Leki has directed the NEEPCO authorities to upgrade the road to an all-weather road. (DIPRO)