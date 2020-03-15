Arunachal registered 38.37% growth in GST: Mein

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: Arunachal has shown a GST growth rate of about 38.37 percent during the month of February 2020, “compared to last year,” the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, said here on Saturday.

Mein said this while participating in the 39th Goods & Services Tax Council Meeting, chaired by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here.

According to the union finance ministry, the GST revenues during the month of February 2020 from domestic transactions have shown a growth of 12 percent over the revenue during February last year, and the GST collection in the month of February this year was at Rs 1,05,366 crore.

Arunachal Tax & Excise Commissioner Kanki Darang, who accompanied the DCM, informed that several important decisions were taken during the meeting, such as hiking the rate on mobile phones to 18 percent from 12 percent; deferring the perusal of hiking the rates on fertilizers and footwear due to

the current economic slowdown and the impact of Covid-19; mandatory filing for taxpayers over Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore of annual turnover; and waiving the late fee for delayed filing of annual returns for the 2018-19 financial year by entities with a turnover of less than Rs 2 crore. (DCM’s PR Cell)