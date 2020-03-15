Induction prog for APPSCCE aspirants underway

SEPPA, Mar 14: An induction programme for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) aspirants got underway at the government college here in East Kameng district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, who inaugurated the programme, advised the aspirants to set goals in life, understand the exam format, and choose their optional subject carefully.

He advised them to also understand their weaknesses and strengths.

DFO Navneet Srivastava explained the new examination pattern being introduced by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Both Rajawat and Srivastava advised the aspirants to read national-level newsmagazines and newspapers to improve their knowledge of current affairs.

Government College Principal, Robin Hissang, advised the students to channel their energy for positive purposes.

All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) president Chakang Yangda and Assistant Education Professor Pema Yangchin also spoke.

The programme, which will continue till May, is organized by the college administration in collaboration with the district administration and the AEKDSU.