Arunachalee students donate blood

SHILLONG, Mar 14: More than 500 students donated blood during a voluntary blood donation camp organized here in Meghalaya by the Arunachal Students’ Union Shillong (ASUS) on Saturday.

The union conducts such camps every year, during which students from Arunachal who are studying in Shillong donate blood voluntarily.

“The blood thus collected is stocked in the blood bank of the NEIGRIHMS, and is very beneficial for Arunachalee patients who are referred to Shillong,” former ASUS general secretary, Arun Riang, informed in a release.