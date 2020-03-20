DCM reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road, seeks judicious utilisation of fund

ITANAGAR, Mar 19: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reviewed the status of the Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road along with Minister of Rural Works Honchun Ngandam and Minister of Urban Development cum local MLA Kamlung Mossang, here at his secretariat office on Thursday.

In the meeting, the ways and means and the way forward for the completion of the road was discussed.

Mein said that the state government is very much concerned about the road connectivity to Vijoynagar, one of the remotest administrative headquarters of the state and pressed for early completion of the Miao to Vijoynagar road. He said that the state govt will provide fund as gap funding for re-alignment/strengthening and improvement of the road. However, he categorically called for the judicious utilization of the fund for the purpose and not to make any deviation of the fund.

It was informed that construction of 157.56 km Miao to Vijoynagar road was delayed due to re-alignment and diversion of the road to avoid the Namdhapa Wildlife Sanctuary.

It was also informed that the road is being divided into five packages and around 57 percent of the total length of the road has been completed so far.

In the meeting, RWD Secretary Kapa Kholie, Chief Engineer (E/Z) Kago Tabiyo, CE PMGSY D Nyodu, SE T Tamin, and EE N Rike were also present.