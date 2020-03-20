VIPs & senior officers not stopping for scans, police warn of SM action

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 19: The capital SP, quoting the police and medical teams, said that many VIPs/ senior government officers have not stopped their cars or convoys for voluntary screening by the medical teams that are currently stationed in various places in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“We have directed police teams at check gates to take photos of such VIPs and senior government officers who deliberately do not cooperate with the police or medical teams and escape scanning or screening. The photos will be uploaded on social media (SM),” SP Tumme Amo said and appealed to all to cooperate with the police and medical teams.

He further appealed to all to wash their hands before entering the police establishments, including police stations.

Meanwhile, 32,577 people have been screened at four entry points in the Capital region as on 19 March. The police say that “none have been found to be having unusually high body temperature and that thermo scanning will not determine the presence of the coronavirus.”