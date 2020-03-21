CM urges people returning to state to self-quarantine

Covid-19 pandemic

ITANAGAR, Mar 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appealed to the citizens of the state, including those returning from Covid-19 affected areas, to go on self-quarantine, even if one may test negative, for the safety of their loved ones at home.

“I would request all Arunachalees returning from Covid-19 affected areas to take self-quarantine, even if one may have tested negative. Please take all precautionary measures, lest you would want to infect your loved ones with #Coronavirus. On home quarantine,” Khandu said in a tweet.

“Let us keep Arunachal safe from Coronavirus. Let us do it together,” he tweeted.

The chief minister also urged the people of the state stranded across the country due to the outbreak of Covid-19 to visit their nearest resident commissioners’ offices under the Arunachal government for assistance.

The state government has directed the principal resident commissioner in New Delhi and all deputy resident commissioners and additional resident commissioners to set up ‘help desk-cum-facilitation centre’ in their respective bhavans to assist the Arunachal residents who are staying in other parts of India for their safety, security and accommodation.

They have also been asked to ensure that all students, patients and general public return to the state safely.

Meanwhile, the state’s health department has advised all asymptomatic students returning to Arunachal from other states due to the closure of their educational institutions to practice social distancing by undergoing home-quarantine for 14 days.

The students have also been urged to immediately contact the 24×7 control room or their nearest health centre if they develop any symptoms of having been infected with the virus. (PTI)