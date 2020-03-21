Gov appeals for calm and precaution, urges citizens to observe ‘janta curfew’

ITANAGAR, Mar 20: Governor BD Mishra has appealed to the citizens of the state to not panic but be patient and take precautions, “particularly of remaining voluntarily confined at home in the fight against Covid-19.”

“The coronavirus disease, unfortunately, has become a real threat and danger for human health all over the world. The need of the hour is utmost care by each and every citizen of the state in taking all precautions to stop the coronavirus from spreading,” Mishra said on Friday.

The governor urged the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday.

“I appeal to every citizen of our state that it is important that we observe the ‘janta curfew’ on 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm, as appealed by the prime minister. Let us also abide by the prime minister’s call for thanking and appreciating the effort of essential services workers, who are serving us in the hour of this dangerous epidemic challenge.

“For this thanksgiving, we shall stand outside our doors and clap for them for 5 minutes to express our gratitude to them,” the governor said.

He informed that the state government has fully stocked essential supplies.

“All anti of spread coronavirus measures are also in place. All the necessary preventive measures are being progressively taken for stopping the spread of the coronavirus,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)